Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,033,000 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 4,415,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 267.4 days.

KKPNF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. 12,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,507. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

