Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Kryll has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $112,707.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00205974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,783,443 coins. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

