L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of L’Air Liquide in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

