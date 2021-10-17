Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,300 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ LAKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,588. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.