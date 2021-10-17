LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.29 ($85.04).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €60.56 and its 200 day moving average is €60.92.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.