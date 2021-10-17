Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

