Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 19,600 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,330,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLX opened at $5.40 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

