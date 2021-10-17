Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,957,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,521,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.89. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.