Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $61,695,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.61 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

