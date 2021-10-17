Laurion Capital Management LP Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

