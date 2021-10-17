Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $345,000 Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,665. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $44.61 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.