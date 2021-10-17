Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,719,000 after acquiring an additional 147,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $44,333,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.84 and its 200 day moving average is $373.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.