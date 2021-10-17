Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $124,915.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,493.72 or 1.00361252 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.62 or 0.06195120 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00025254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

