Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Now Covered by Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ LI opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Li Auto by 20.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Li Auto by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 513.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

