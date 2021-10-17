Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 22,473.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 410,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average is $244.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

