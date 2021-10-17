Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 57,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,160. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $182.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

