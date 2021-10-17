Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

