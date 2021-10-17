Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,217,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,733,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after buying an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,298,333. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.