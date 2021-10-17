Lincoln National Corp Has $369,000 Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

