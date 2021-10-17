Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Stevens purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 254,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

