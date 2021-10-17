Lincoln National Corp Invests $404,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMC. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

