Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,407 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $3,358,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

