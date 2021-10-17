Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,800 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares in the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGHL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 439,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,317. Lion Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

