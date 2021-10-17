Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Lipocine posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.13. 297,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.38. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,920 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

