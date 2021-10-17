L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

L’Oréal stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 93,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,331. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

