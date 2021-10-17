LPL Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 709,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,182,000 after buying an additional 51,245 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $201,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.9% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 198,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,182 shares of company stock worth $14,239,990 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

