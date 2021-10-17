LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 154.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

IYT opened at $260.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.47.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

