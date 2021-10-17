LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

