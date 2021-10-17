LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €820.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €713.17 ($839.02).

Shares of MC opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €646.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €644.67.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

