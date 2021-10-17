Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,732 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 106.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 25,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 314,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

