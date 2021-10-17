Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,496 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.