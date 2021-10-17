Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,081 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $302.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.44 and a 200-day moving average of $268.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $304.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

