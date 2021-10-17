Mackay Shields LLC Sells 12,336 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,336 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 734,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,869,000 after buying an additional 468,898 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 214,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMETEK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 540,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,100,000 after buying an additional 201,248 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

