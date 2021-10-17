Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,842 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $129.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

