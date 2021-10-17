Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.