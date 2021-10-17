Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.82. 312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile
