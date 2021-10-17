Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.22. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.84.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

