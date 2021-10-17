MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $87.92 million and $31.09 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00209237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

