Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.18 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

