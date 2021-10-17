Maple (MPL) Price Tops $31.06 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $31.06 or 0.00051066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 80.7% higher against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $81.20 million and $2.21 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.28 or 0.00207612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00093285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,614,138 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

