MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $405.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

