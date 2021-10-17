Marlin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.07 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and approximately $37.07 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00073129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,009.04 or 1.00299966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.25 or 0.06288781 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

