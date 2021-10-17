Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,556,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

