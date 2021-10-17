Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.