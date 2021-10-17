MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $45.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MAX opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,414.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,245 shares of company stock worth $2,311,815 in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $226,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

