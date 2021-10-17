Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) to announce $292.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.90 million. Medpace posted sales of $230.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.08. The company had a trading volume of 137,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.42. Medpace has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,212,814 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.