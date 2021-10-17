Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

