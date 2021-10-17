Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Gap Up to $25.67

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $26.73. Meritor shares last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 7,343 shares trading hands.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.