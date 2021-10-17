Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post sales of $10.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.00 million and the lowest is $8.34 million. Merus posted sales of $8.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $42.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRUS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 212,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.