MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.51% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $9.93 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

