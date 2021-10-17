MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Up 55.6% in September

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,825. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

